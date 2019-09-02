Blood needed in the Permian Basin following mass shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas — Quarts of blood have been donated to the Permian Basin region, following the mass shooting in Odessa. However, blood banks in Lubbock region are now asking for new donors to come forward, as more blood is needed to replenish our sources.

“Those who have already donated have to wait 65 days, before they can donate again,” said Chris Shows, Assistant Donor Care Supervisor with Vitalant. “With El Paso’s shooting happening just four weeks ago, they are not eligible, but we still have so much need!”

Vitalant blood banks will have their doors open September 2nd through September 7th to give blood to Odessa and refill resources. They are open 9am to 2pm, and an appointment can be made HERE.