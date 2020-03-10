LUBBOCK, Texas — Blood bank Vitalant said there is a current blood shortage in Lubbock.

“We like to have a three to five days supply of blood,” Senior Recruitment Manager Brandon Baker said. “Currently, we’re at closer to a two day supply of blood.”

Baker said that it is common for there to be a shortage around this time of year, due to cold and flu season.

He said it’s important to note that the COVID-19 outbreak has not affected blood donations in the area and that it’s safe to donate.

“You cannot contract Coronavirus from donating blood from that procedure,” said Baker. “It’s a very clean sterile environment whenever you come and donate blood.”

He said there are currently only a few reasons to not give blood that deal with the coronavirus, such as recent travel history.

“If you’ve traveled to a country that has a widespread coronavirus epidemic like mainland China, South Korea, Iran and Italy,” he said. “So you traveled to those areas we asked you to stay away for about 28 days from donating until you’re asymptomatic, but everyone else — we need you to come and donate.”

He said he encourages people with all blood types to come and donate.

Click here if you would like to donate blood through Vitalant.