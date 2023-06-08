LUBBOCK, Texas — A search warrant obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Thursday revealed new details about the killing of Lakaria Moore, 18, including witness accounts of the sound of gunshots. LPD previously named Christopher Carter, 39, as a suspect in Moore’s death and obtained an arrest warrant for first-degree murder.

Moore was reported missing to the Lubbock Police Department on May 21. Court records stated she was last seen leaving a party early that morning with Carter, her boyfriend. The search warrant said on May 22, a neighbor in the 2400 block of East 5th Street told LPD officers that “gunshots were heard coming from Carter’s residence the previous night.”

According to court documents, Moore’s mother, Ladesia Dial, was told that Carter shot Moore. Court records said Dial went to Carter’s house to check on her daughter and found the front door open, so she walked inside. The search warrant said, “The house had been cleaned out and smelled strongly of cleaning supplies.”

According to the search warrant, authorities found ammunition, shell casings, bleach and Pine Sol, among other items in Carter’s home. Police also found a bloody blanket and towels in a dumpster behind Carter’s house, court documents stated.

Moore’s body was found in the trunk of Carter’s car behind an old business in the 1200 block of FM 1729, the search warrant stated. Court documents said there was still blood on the vehicle.

A portion of the warrant shows a list of items taken during the murder investigation (Nexstar/Staff)

Carter’s home in the 2400 block of East 5th Street (Nexstar/Staff)

1200 block of FM 1729 (Nexstar/Staff)

Dial told previously told EverythingLubbock.com that she spoke with Carter on the phone after she realized Moore was missing and asked if she was with him. He said no.

“His voice sounded a little different than normal. He sounded [kind of] sad,” Dial said.

Christopher Carter

Lakaria Moore

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to LPD for further information. As of Thursday, Carter was not listed as an inmate at the Lubbock County Detention Center. Anyone with information about Carter’s location was asked to call the Crime Line at (806)-741-1000.