Blue Alert gone, but search continues for former Lubbock man accused of shooting an officer in Rhome, Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas – A Blue Alert for Royce Edward Wood, 43, was canceled Wednesday. However, the search continued, according to Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin.

Akin said he requested that the Texas Department of Public Safety cancel the alert.

Akin said his office has been in “constant contact” with Lubbock Police since the search began because Wood lived in Lubbock. More recently, he listed an address in Azle, Texas, which is not far from Rhome.

Officers with the Wise County Sherriff’s Office and the Rhome Police Department pulled over a man and woman on a motorcycle Sunday night near the intersection of Farm-to-Market Roads 407 and 2264.

Royce Edward Wood (Photos provided by the Wise County Sheriff’s Office)

Officials said the driver of the motorcycle, later identified as Wood, got off the bike and fired shots at the officers. The Rhome police office was struck in the leg.

Akin believed Wood might be hiding in a wooded area near the scene of the shooting but search efforts as of Wednesday afternoon had yet to succeed.

Wood was described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He was also described as bald with a full beard and green eyes. Wood was last seen on foot wearing a baseball cap with a camouflage bandana, black sunglasses, a vest and a green shirt.

The public was asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Wise County at (800) 643-8777 or (940) 627-8777. A reward of $6,000 was offered for information leading to his arrest.

In Lubbock, Wood’s arrest record included burglary, retaliation, evading police, escape, robbery, forgery, assault, theft and more.