‘Blue Alert’ issued for man wanted for shooting North Texas police officer

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Royce Edward Wood
(Photos provided by the Wise County Sheriff’s Office)

WISE COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a statewide Blue Alert Tuesday on behalf of the Wise County Sheriff’s Department.

Royce Edward Wood, 43, was wanted in connection to a shooting that injured an officer Sunday night.

Wood is 6-foot-2, and is bald with a beard. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap and a camo bandana, a green shirt and vest and shorts, according to the alert.

Wood was a former Lubbock resident, and has a lengthy criminal history in the city and county, according to court records.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar