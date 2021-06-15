‘Blue Alert’ issued for man wanted for shooting North Texas police officer

WISE COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a statewide Blue Alert Tuesday on behalf of the Wise County Sheriff’s Department.

Royce Edward Wood, 43, was wanted in connection to a shooting that injured an officer Sunday night.

Wood is 6-foot-2, and is bald with a beard. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap and a camo bandana, a green shirt and vest and shorts, according to the alert.

Wood was a former Lubbock resident, and has a lengthy criminal history in the city and county, according to court records.