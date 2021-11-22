Blue Bell Creameries introduces Eggnog Ice Cream for the holidays

BRENHAM, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Blue Bell Creameries:

The holiday season’s most popular drink is your new favorite ice cream! Eggnog Ice Cream, from Blue Bell, arrives in stores beginning today [Monday].



The flavor is a delicious eggnog flavored French ice cream with flecks of nutmeg and a whipped topping swirl.



“Many people compare eggnog to ice cream because of its creamy texture,” said Jimmy Lawhorn, vice president, sales and marketing for Blue Bell. “Our ice cream captures the flavor of eggnog perfectly. Your first spoonful is sweet, then you immediately taste a hint of nutmeg. Eggnog is a very popular drink during the Christmas season, but we think our new ice cream could very well take its place.”



Eggnog Ice Cream is available in the half gallon size for a limited time.



Two additional holiday inspired flavors are also now available in stores, Christmas Cookies Ice Cream and Peppermint Ice Cream. Christmas Cookies combines chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar cookies in a tasty sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl throughout. Peppermint is a cool, refreshing peppermint ice cream sprinkled with peppermint candy pieces. Both flavors are available in the half gallon size, but only while supplies last.



“We hope Blue Bell will be a part of your gatherings this holiday season,” Lawhorn said. “We have a great selection of flavors that should please anyone’s ice cream craving.”



Follow Blue Bell on its official Pinterest page, pinterest.com/bluebellicecream, for delicious holiday recipes featuring what some say is, “the best ice cream in the country.”



For more information about Blue Bell and for a complete list of flavors now available visit

www.bluebell.com.

