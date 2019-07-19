Blue Sky Texas to help get school supplies for children at Salvation Army shelter

The Salvation Army is partnering with Blue Sky Texas to help get clothes and school supplies for children staying in the Salvation Army shelter.

“Back to School” tags of all the children staying in the shelter are available at Blue Sky Texas, 4416 98th Street, according to a Salvation Army news release.

The tags have a brief description of the children’s ages, sizes, grade and school supplies needed.

Blue Sky will also give a donor a $10 gift card when they return clothing and supplies, the news release states.

Tags are available Friday through August 10.