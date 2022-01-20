Board approves 1-year extension for Kathy Rollo, Lubbock ISD Superintendent

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees, on a vote of 5 – 0, approved a one-year extension of superintendent Kathy Rollo’s contract. The board authorized the chair to negotiate the extension with Rollo.

The current compensation is $247,200 per year. Rollo also currently gets $300 per month for a cell phone and $500 per month for discretionary expenses. Rollo also gets health insurance and LISD pays for her monthly TRS contribution (Teacher Retirement System). The current contract also includes “pay-for-performance goals.”

The current contract runs until June 30, 2024, which does not yet include the one-year extension.