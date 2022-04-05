IRVING, Texas — Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby will be leaving his post at the end of the year, according to the Big 12 Conference.

The Big 12 announced on Tuesday that Bowlsby would be stepping down after spending 10 years as the conference’s commissioner. Bowlsby released the following statement:

“After more than 40 years of serving in leadership roles in intercollegiate athletics, including the last 10 with the Big 12, and given the major issues that college sports in general and the Big 12 specifically will address in the next several years, I have reached a natural transition point in my tenure as Commissioner, as well as in my career,” Bowlsby said.

Bowlsby took office in 2012, and oversaw many changes to the conference in his tenure. Most recently, the conference announced that BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF would be joining the Big 12 by no later than the 2024-25 season.

No official candidates have been named at this time. See the full release from the Big 12 here.