LUBBOCK, Texas– As part of his Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour, American music icon Bob Dylan is set to perform at The Buddy Holly Hall on March 8, 2022.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, January 28, officials said.

Ticket prices were set at $59, $89 and $129.

Tickets and more information can be found at BobDylan.com and BuddyHollyHall.com.