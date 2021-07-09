Bob Mills Furniture Celebrates 50 Years in Business

The following is a press release from Bob Mills Furniture

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (PRESS RELEASE) – Bob Mills Furniture is celebrating a major milestone. This July, the company is celebrating 50 years in business. 50th Anniversary Celebrations will be held in all 9 markets on July 10th and will include food vendors, radio and television live remotes and offers only available during the 50 days of celebration. Customers will also find that once a week during the celebration, someone will win their entire purchase free, no matter what the price. Full information on the event can be found at www.bobmillsfurniture.com.

Bob started his business in 1971 when he was just 23 years old with the slogan “The Working Man’s Friend”. In 1978 Bob Mills started the Bob Mills Furniture Country TV Show. The show ran until 1982. To maximize his television exposure, Bob adopted wearing wild and colorful sweaters. He stood out, and that’s exactly what he wanted.

With the success, Bob moved the business to a bigger location in the 1990s. The new location is the same 110,000 square foot facility at 3600 W. Reno in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma his team uses today! But that location didn’t stay solo for long. The first expansion was the opening of the Amarillo, Texas location. Today, Bob now has 9 furniture stores across the northern, central and western parts of Texas in Amarillo, Lubbock, Odessa, Temple, Waco, Midland, San Antonio and Tulsa, Oklahoma, with a large distribution center in Fort Worth, Texas.

“I think one of the most exciting parts about this business is that each time we go into a new market I know we are bringing them a special way to shop for living room furniture, bedroom, dining tables and mattresses.” said Bob Mills.

More thrilling news is in store for Bob Mills Furniture. The newest location will be opening in late November 2021 in Wichita, Kansas. This will be the first Bob Mills Furniture in Kansas. Details on the new Wichita store is available at www.bobmillsfurniture.com/wichita.

