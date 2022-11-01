LUBBOCK, Texas — Bob Mills Furniture announced it plans on donating to the South Plains Food Bank during its 15th Anniversary of business in Lubbock.

According to a press release from Bob Mills Furniture, the event runs November 4 through November 6.

Customers who bring five cans of food would receive a five percent discount on their purchase, according to the press release. Five percent of proceeds during the anniversary will be donated to South Plains Food Bank.

See below for more details.

The following is a press release from Bob Mills Furniture:

LUBBOCK, TX: Bob Mills Furniture gives back during its15th Anniversary of being in Lubbock, TX. Five percent of proceeds from the event will be donated to South Plains Food Bank of Lubbock. The South Plains Food Bank, Inc. is a humanitarian organization dedicated to serving West Texas by providing those who experience food insecurity with a helping hand.

Bob Mills, President of Bob Mills Furniture, says, “For the past 15 years that we’ve been in Lubbock, we’ve seen how much South Plains Food Bank has positively impacted our community. One of our core values at Bob Mills is to treat everyone like family, and I believe the Food Bank exemplifies this same value, helping those that need it the most. So, it’s my pleasure to help them during our Anniversary and recognize their outstanding service in Lubbock and West Texas.”

The Bob Mills 15th Anniversary runs November 4 through November 6. Customers can bring 5 cans of food into the store, and they will receive a 5 percent discount on their purchase. In addition, 5 percent of proceeds during the anniversary will be donated to South Plains Food Bank. Bob Mills will also be present at the store located at, 6000 TX-327 Spur, Lubbock, TX for a special meet and greet on Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 10am to Noon.

Bob Mills Sleep Spa, located inside Bob Mills Furniture, offers the exclusive bedMATCH® system, which takes 18 statistical body measurements along with thousands of calculations to find the proper support level you need while you sleep. Why guess when you can know the right mattress for you. Simply go to www.BobMillsFurniture.com for more information about bedMATCH®.

Bob Mills Furniture Co., L.L.C is a 52-year-old company and has remained under the same single ownership since Bob Mills started his store at just 23 years old in Oklahoma City, OK. Currently, Bob Mills Furniture has 10 locations: Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Amarillo, Lubbock, Midland, Odessa, Temple, Waco, San Antonio and Wichita. The corporate headquarters are located in Oklahoma City with a large distribution center in Fort Worth, Texas.

End of release