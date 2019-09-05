Bobbie Fields’ son speaks out about LPD indicting Samuel Little for mother’s murder

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, Jerome Mclin, Bobbie Joe Fields’ son, spoke to Everythinglubbock.com regarding Lubbock Police Department’s announcement of a connection between Fields’ murder and nationally known serial killer, Samuel Little.

Now living in Atlanta, Georgia, Mclin said he was only about a year old when Fields was murdered in Lubbock in 1993.

He said family members told him she was a sweet person, but also faced her own troubles.

“It’s always been that love for me wanting to know her and how it would be if she was still here,” Mclin said.

While growing up, Mclin said his grandmother and father raised him. He said he didn’t know how his mother died until investigators called him over the phone regarding their investigation.

“I actually had a detective from the Lubbock department, police department, contact me,” Mclin said. “I’m not sure how he found me or anything.”