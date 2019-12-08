Body discovered along U.S. 87 in Lynn County, DPS investigating

LYNN COUNTY, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety was called on Sunday morning to investigate the discovery of a body along a highway in far northern Lynn County.

The body was discovered around 7:40 a.m. in the median of U.S. Highway 87, approximately one-quarter mile south of the Lubbock County line.

DPS told EverythingLubbock.com the body is of a white male.

Investigators were trying to identify the male at the time of this report and determine a cause of death.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive additional updates from DPS.