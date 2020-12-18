Body found behind bingo hall during search for missing Lubbock man

LUBBOCK, Texas — During the search for a missing man, a body was found behind the Bingo Express 1 at 3601 Clovis Road. Police were called at 9:48 a.m. Friday.

So far, police have not been able to confirm if the body is male or female. The office of Lubbock County Medical Examiner has been notified. A photojournalist at the scene reported at about 11:30 that the body was removed from the scene.

Search parties were out and about Friday morning looking for Ysabel Flores, 78. Flores was last seen Saturday night at that same bingo hall. Flores was said to be in the early stages of dementia.

The family of Flores believes he is the one found deceased Friday morning.

This is developing story. Please check back for updates.