LUBBOCK, Texas — A body was found in the 1200 block of FM 1729 on Monday afternoon, according to an EverythingLubbock.com photojournalist.

Video from the scene showed a body covered in a white sheet along with a heavy police presence and crime tape. The person’s identity was not yet confirmed.

A photojournalist also discovered an additional crime scene near East 5th Street and Walnut Avenue. The Lubbock Police Department front desk said it did not have any information available.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to LPD for more details. Check back for updates.