Body found in Central Lubbock, police detectives on scene

UPDATE from Lubbock Police: the death does not appear to be suspicious.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police were called to the alley behind the 2400 block of 24th Street early Thursday afternoon. Sanitation workers found a body near some dumpsters.

A photojournalist at the scene said police detectives were called to the scene. The police desk said a representative of the Lubbock Co. Medical Examiner’s office was also called to the scene.

LPD provided an update after the initial version of this story and said the dead body is not suspicious at this time. However, it continues to be an ongoing investigation.

EverythingLubbock.com continues to look for additional details. Please check back.

App users can CLICK HERE for updates.