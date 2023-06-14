LUBBOCK, Texas — A report from the Lubbock Police Department revealed one person was found dead at the scene after a vehicle crashed into a home in the 500 block of 42nd Street on Tuesday night.

Police were called to the crash at 11:41 p.m. LPD initially said on Twitter, “One passenger sustained serious injuries.”

A police report said a man told officers he was playing video games with his family when he heard a noise coming from his air conditioner outside his home. When he went to check on it, the man found the crash. The man said he thought the driver left the area, according to the report.

While officers searched the scene, the man and a family member found the victim dead in an empty lot on the other side of the home, the police report stated. According to the report, the victim’s brother showed up to the scene and was able to help police with an identification.

“Officers quickly taped off the scene as a crowd began to gather,” the police report said. In a press release early Wednesday morning, LPD said the Major Crash Unit was investigating.

500 block of 42nd Street (Nexstar/Staff)

Police had not yet provided an official update about the crash or the victim’s identity at the time this article was written. EverythingLubbock.com reached out for further information. Check back for updates.