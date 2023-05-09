LUBBOCK, Texas — The body of missing man, Cameron Long, 21, was found on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

Authorities said Cameron’s body was found in a field near FM 2641 and CR 1900.

Lubbock Police previously asked for the public’s help finding Cameron on Monday. LPD said he was last seen early in the morning leaving the Rodeo 4 nightclub on May 5.

Cameron’s mother, Jenna Long, told EverythingLubbock.com that Cameron was last heard from about an hour after leaving the bar. After that, Jenna said it was “radio silence.” Jenna said Cameron’s roommates told her they did not see him again after he left Rodeo 4.

According to police, Long’s vehicle was found by the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office on May 5. Long’s body was later found “a considerable distance” from where his vehicle was, LPD said.

LPD said an investigation with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office was ongoing. Foul play was not suspected, according to LPD.

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

(LUBBOCK, TX) – Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit are no longer searching for 21-year-old Cameron Long as he is no longer considered missing.

Long was first reported missing to the department by family members at 6:28 p.m. on Sunday, May 7th. The department sent out a release requesting the public’s help on Monday, May 8th.

Long’s body was found in a field in North Lubbock County in the afternoon hours of May 9th. His vehicle was located by the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office at 7:07 a.m. Friday, May 5th following reports of a check welfare in the area of FM 2641 and County Road 6200.

It was through publicity of the case law enforcement was able to connect Friday’s discovery of the vehicle to Long. Officers returned to the scene today and conducted a search of the area, locating his body a considerable distance from where the vehicle had been.

At this time, foul play is not suspected. However, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

