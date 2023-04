(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo and background photo from the AP GraphicsBank)

LUBBOCK, Texas– The body of a female was found near Highway 62/82 in Lubbock Sunday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS told EverythingLubbock.com they received a call about a body in the road just before 8:00 a.m.

DPS said the body was related to a crash and the driver left the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates