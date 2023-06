LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit was investigating after a body was found in the 3200 block of 4th Street on Monday evening.

LPD said the call came in at 7:38 p.m.

“EMS responded to this location and pronounced a subject deceased,” LPD said in a statement.

3200 block of 4th Street (Nexstar/Staff)

Police said more information would be released as it became available. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.