TAHOKA, Texas– The Tahoka Police Department and Lynn County Sheriff’s Office responded to North 6th Street for reports of a dead body on Saturday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS told EverythingLubbock.com the body was found on the side of the road and Tahoka Police Department was the lead agency on the case. DPS also confirmed the victim was a female.

A photojournalist on the scene said the call came in around 12:00 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back with EverythingLubbock.com for updates.