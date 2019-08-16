Body of Celestino Rodriguez positively identified

UPDATE: The body has been identified as belonging to Celestino Rodriguez, according to LPD.

LUBBOCK, Texas — The body of Celestino Rodriguez, 79, from Slaton was found, Lubbock Police said Friday.

The body was found in Hale County and brought back to Lubbock for an autopsy.

Police issued the following statement:

Body Found

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The investigation into the disappearance of Celestino Rodriguez led investigators to Hale County where at approximately 10:45 p.m. last night, a body was located in a field near County Road 315 and County Road K, northwest of Abernathy, Texas. The body was transported to South Plains Forensic Pathology where an autopsy will be performed. At this time, we cannot confirm that it is the body of Mr. Rodriguez.

On Saturday, August 3, 2019, the family of Celestino Rodriguez, 79, reported him missing to the Slaton Police Department. After their initial investigation, Slaton Police Department activated a Silver Alert on Monday, August 5, 2019. On Wednesday, August 7, Slaton Police requested assistance from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office. It was agreed that the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit would have the necessary resources to continue the investigation and they assumed the case and are working alongside the Texas Rangers.

Rodriguez was last seen August 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. His family reported him missing that same day, and a Silver Alert was issued August 5. The alert was called off August 7 after his car was found in Milam County.

There have been four individuals arrested in connection with this case. Brett Garza, 33, and David Hampton, 53, were both arrested on charges of of Credit/Debit Card Abuse of an Elderly Individual 65 years or older. Toby Daughtry, 39, and Amanda Blagburn, 33, were both arrested on charges of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

