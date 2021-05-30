Body of 12-year-old boy recovered from White River Lake

DICKENS, Texas — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said on Sunday that the body of a 12-year-old boy was recovered from White River Lake. According to Lt. Aaron Sims with TPWD, Game Wardens on scene got a signature on sonar underwater and then working with the Lubbock Fire Rescue Dive Team, they were able to recover the boy’s body.

Sims said the boy was playing on the bank of the lake and fell into about six feet of water. The boy did not know how to swim, Sims said

The time of the accident was not known. The sonar indication came at 2:07 p.m. and the recovery by the LFR Dive Team was 2:55 p.m.