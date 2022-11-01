LUBBOCK, Texas — Human remains found in Lubbock County on October 14 were identified as 70-year-old Daniel Jimenez Lopez on Tuesday, according to a release by the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit identified Lopez, who was found in the 11300 block of East County Road 7300.

His cause of death was still under investigation, according to LCSO.

