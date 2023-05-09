PLAINVIEW, Texas— The Plainview Police Department announced in a press release a body of a missing person was found on Saturday. The man was identified as Christopher Coleman.

According to the release, Coleman’s body was found around 2:00 p.m. in the 800 block of Denver Street in Plainview, Texas.

When officers entered Coleman’s apartment, he was “discovered deceased inside the home,” said the release.

The autopsy was conducted on Monday in Lubbock and was determined that the cause of his death was a stroke.