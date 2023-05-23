LUBBOCK, Texas — The body of missing teen Lakaria Moore was found on Monday in the 1200 block of FM 1729, Moore’s family said.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to the Lubbock Police Department for further confirmation. We were told there was no threat to the public and there were no additional updates on the case.

LPD previously asked for help finding the 18-year-old after she was reported missing Sunday evening. Moore’s family said she was last seen on East 14th Street. LPD said officers were given reason to believe she was in danger.

Later Monday afternoon, a woman’s body was found in the 1200 block of FM 1729 after a vehicle potentially related to the incident was found. LPD initially said the woman was “possibly” related to a missing person investigation.

Moore’s mother, Ladesia Dial, told EverythingLubbock.com it was unusual for her daughter not to answer the phone. Dial said when she realized Moore was missing, she reached out to the man her daughter was last seen with and asked if Moore was with him. He said no.

“His voice sounded a little different than normal. He sounded [kind of] sad,” Dial told EverythingLubbock.com. Dial said she knew her daughter was dead before her body was found, and called for the person responsible to turn himself in.

Police said no arrests were made yet and the investigation was ongoing. This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.

