LUBBOCK, Texas — A boil water notice for Buffalo Springs Lake was lifted on Friday, officials announced.

The notice was initially issued due to a service line break. According to a statement from Buffalo Springs Lake, “corrective actions” were taken to restore the quality of the drinking water. As of Friday, laboratory test results showed the water no longer needed to be boiled before use.

Anyone with questions was asked to contact Brandon Powell at (806)-747-3353.