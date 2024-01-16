LUBBOCK, Texas — A boil water notice was issued for Buffalo Springs Lake public water system Tuesday evening due to a service line break between lots 62 and 100 Pony Express, said a press release.

Customers are urged to boil their water before consumption as well as washing hands, and face and brushing teeth. Individuals can also purchase bottled water as an alternative source for drinking and human consumption purposes.

Officials will notify customers when the water is safe for drinking and human consumption, the press release said.

If you have questions concerning this matter, please contact Brandon Powell at 806-747-3353.