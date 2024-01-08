LOVINGTON, N.M. — The Lovington Police Department responded to a suspected bomb threat on Saturday night, according to a press release from the department.

The press release stated authorities were called to the 200 block of West Avenue D just before 7:00 p.m., which led to roads and businesses in the area being closed for approximately two hours.

Lovington Police said it was joined by the Hobbs Police Department Explosives K-9 unit, the Lovington Fire Department, Lea County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State Police in the investigation.

Officials say a 40-year-old man was interviewed in relation to the incident and detoxed for his safety at the Lea County Detention Center. The press release said the initial investigation showed there were no threats or immediate danger to the general public.