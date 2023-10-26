LUBBOCK, Texas — Court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Thursday showed the bond for Lubbock Police Deputy Chief Leath McClure, who was arrested and accused of putting a gun to a woman’s head, has been lowered to $100,000. It was previously half a million.

Jail records showed McClure posted bond Thursday afternoon.

McClure also received $1,000 personal recognizance bonds for two of his charges, according to court records.

A protective order was also issued to keep McClure away from the victim, court records showed. McClure was prohibited from contacting the victim or any member of her family. He is also not allowed to be within 200 feet of her home or work. Court documents stated McClure would not be able to possess a firearm.

The Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office recused itself from the case. Prosecutors in Ector County will take over, officials confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com.

EverythingLubbock.com previously reported McClure’s attorneys filed an Application for Writ of Habeas Corpus that called his $500,000 bond “excessive.” The request said McClure, 41, was “not a continuing danger to society.”

McClure was charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and one count of Continuous Violence Against the Family. According to court documents, McClure was the direct supervisor of a civilian Lubbock Police Department employee and the two started a relationship. Court documents said McClure was accused of slapping, shoving and grabbing the victim by her throat.

Court documents described a relationship that “deteriorated into [the victim] being physically assaulted, threatened, controlled and berated by Leath McClure to the point of great emotional distress and fear of losing her job.”

In one instance, court records said McClure threatened the victim with what was believed to be his department-issued gun. The victim said he put the gun to her head. Court records said, “[The victim] stated she thought she was about to die.”

Controlled substances were found in McClure’s police vehicle after it was searched due to claims that he was using steroids, court records stated.

We’re very pleased that the bond was reduced to a reasonable amount. We’re still learning about the allegations, so I’m going to decline any public comment at this time. We’ll reserve our remarks for the relevant audience, that would be the special prosecutor and Lubbock County grand jury. David Guinn

Law firm of Hurley, Guinn, and Singh

If you or someone you know is in an abusive situation, please call the WPS hotline at (806) 747- 6491. For more information on WPS and the services they provide, click here.