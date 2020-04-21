Bond revoked, arrest warrant issued for doctor convicted for murder-for-hire

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock judge revoked the bond of Dr. Thomas Michael Dixon Monday, according to court documents. A warrant for his arrest was also issued.

Dixon was convicted of Capital Murder for arranging the 2012 stabbing and shooting death of Dr. Joseph Sonnier.

Dixon was accused of paying David Neal Sheppard to kill Sonnier because the two of them were romantically interested in the same woman. Sheppard pleaded guilty and is serving a life sentence in prison for the murder.

Dixon was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in 2015, but was released on $2 million bond in January of 2019 after the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals reversed the conviction and ordered a new trial.

However, on January 15, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals ruled that Dixon’s conviction could stand, overturning the Seventh Circuit Court’s decision. On January 31, Dixon’s lawyers asked for the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals to rehear the case.

As of 10:00 p.m. Dixon had not been booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center.