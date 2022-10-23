A bowling ball hits the pins during a match. (LUIS ACOSTA/AFP via Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Community Partners of Lubbock will hold its 7th annual Strikes for Tykes, Boo N’ Bowl Edition, on Sunday, October 23.

According to a press release, the event begins at 6:00 p.m. at Whitewood Lanes. The bowling alley is located at 3632 50th Street.

Proceeds from the event will help fund the various projects overseen by Community Partners of Lubbock in support of the children and families helped by Child Protective Services, the press release said.

Up to 32 team lanes are available.

Interested teams may contact Mistie Hill at 806-201-1671 or by email at mistie.hill3@dfps.texas.gov for advance registration or in-kind donations. Checks can be made to Community Partners of Lubbock, a 501(c)(3) organization.