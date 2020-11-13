Booking photo of murder suspect Robert Joseph Baker released

LUBBOCK, Texas — The jail booking photo of Robert Joseph Baker, 34, of Lubbock was released publicly on Thursday. Baker was arrested Sunday for the murder of Jason Douglass Holloway, 44.

Police responded just after 6:00 a.m. Sunday for the report of shots fired at Market Street, 4425 19th Street.

A police report said Holloway purchased items inside the store and put them in the back seat of his car. He returned his cart and was opening the car door to get into the vehicle.

That’s when Baker fired a gun at him, according to a police report.

The police report said Baker was parked next to Holloway’s car. Both vehicles were facing the same direction. The police report said Baker fired “several shots” from the passenger side of his vehicle at Holloway.

Holloway fell to the ground next to his vehicle. Baker then drove to the nearby United Express gas station and fired several more shots at the building, according to the police report.

19th Street and Quaker Avenue (Nexstar/Staff)

Baker then drove to Covenant Medical Center. An arrest warrant said Baker fired a pistol at his own vehicle near the emergency room entrance at Covenant. An off-duty police officer was acting as security for Covenant and arrested Baker.

Holloway was taken to University Medical Center and passed away.

The warrant said Baker talked to investigators after his arrest. According to the warrant, Baker did not know Holloway and had no bad feelings about Market Street.

On Monday, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office released a statement:

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office has received several requests regarding the booking photo for Robert Joseph Baker, the murder suspect in a shots-fired call early Sunday morning at Market Street at 19th and Quaker.

A booking photo of Robert Joseph Baker is not available at this time until he has fully been booked/arraigned. We will keep you updated.

Baker claimed to suffer the symptoms of COVID-19 at the time of his arrest. It was not clear if he was taken directly to the Lubbock County Detention Center or if he was taken Sunday to University Medical Center.

LCSO said the possibility that he might be hospitalized was not public record and would not be released.

Nevertheless, jail records said Baker remained in custody for murder. His bond was set at $350,000.

