Both sides speak out on Planned Parenthood Lawsuit

LUBBOCK, Texas — With a lawsuit filed against the City of Lubbock on Monday, Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union made what many thought possible after voters approved an ordinance outlawing abortion official.

“As soon as the ordinance passed we knew we were going to have to challenge it in court,” said Policy and Advocacy Strategist with the ACLU of Texas, Drucilla Tigner. “This is a clear violation of the constitutional right to access abortion for folks in Lubbock so fundamentally, we are suing to protect those rights of the people in Lubbock.”

The lawsuit claims the ordinance violates the constitutional rights of a patient, as well as Texas state law. It requests that the courts find the Lubbock ordinance invalid under both Texas state law and the 14th Amendment Due Process Clause.

“Without access to the full spectrum of reproductive healthcare it becomes much harder for an individual to really be who they want to be and fully commit and self actualize,” Tigner said. “We believe that abortion is a fundamental aspect of human rights and fundamental rights protected by the U.S. constitution.”

The ACLU even filed a motion to block the ordinance before it goes into effect on June 1.

But those on the other side of this issue are hoping to get an injunction to prevent abortions from happening while the lawsuit makes its way through the system.

“It’s written well and we hope and expect that it can stand up against the deal,” said Texas State Senator for District 28, Charles Perry. “There’s plenty of cases out there that support the ordinance the way it’s drafted.”

The City of Lubbock even issued a statement saying it will ‘vigorously fight’ this lawsuit.

“If Lubbock becomes the domino that starts the effects across the country, it was the right call for sure. If not and we save one baby between now and the time it’s figured out in the courthouse it was worth every penny,” said Perry.

Both sides said they are firmly planted in their viewpoint and hope this lawsuit will either change nothing or everything.

The Lubbock ordinance is still set to go into effect on June 1.