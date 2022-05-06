LUBBOCK, Texas — A federal magistrate on Thursday allowed Thomas John Boukamp to “terminate the services” of his attorneys and represent himself in court. Boukamp was charged with cyber stalking, receipt of child pornography, transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual conduct, and a list of other offenses.

Boukamp was arrested November 22, 2020, in Alden, Michigan after law enforcement connected him to the disappearance of a Lubbock teen who had run away. The teen was then reunited with her family.

Court records said in Discord messages, Boukamp threatened to kill the girl and had dreams about killing other women.

“These messages also contained explicit conversations about [Boukamp] raping and subsequently killing [Jane] Doe once they were together,” court documents said.

During a court hearing on Wednesday, Boukamp told the court he wanted to represent himself. His own lawyers objected and United States Magistrate Judge D. Gordon Bryant advised against it.

But the magistrate said Boukamp, “knowingly, voluntarily, and unequivocally waived his Sixth Amendment right to counsel and insisted on representing himself.”

“There is no evidence that Defendant’s decision is the product of coercion or mistreatment,” the magistrate wrote.

The magistrate also set the trial date for June 14, 2022.

But that’s not all.

Right after the magistrate made his ruling, U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix issued an order to partially limit Boukamp’s access to the evidence. Some of the evidence was described as “contraband material including child pornography and erotica.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

“And under 18 U.S.C. § 3771(a), crime victims have “[t]he right to be reasonably protected from the accused” and “[t]he right to be treated with fairness and with respect for the victim’s dignity and privacy,” the judge wrote.

The judge’s order did not totally prevent Boukamp from reviewing the evidence, but arrangements must be made for him to review certain things only while in custody at the federal building, not unsupervised at the jail. Boukamp will not be allowed to copy certain material or review it unsupervised.