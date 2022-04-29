LUBBOCK, Texas — A judge will decide if Thomas Boukamp is competent to stand trial Tuesday, May 3, after denying a motion from Boukamp’s attorney to postpone the hearing.

Boukamp, 21, was accused of kidnapping a 14-year-old Lubbock girl in November 2020 and taking her to Michigan. The trial was scheduled to begin in August 2021, but was delayed so the court could complete a psychological evaluation of Boukamp.

“This is not the first time defense counsel has filed a last-minute motion that impacts a long-scheduled proceeding,” U.S. District James Wesley Hendrix said in the order.

Hendrix ended the order warning Boukamp’s attorney “to be mindful of his ethical obligations as an officer of the Court.”

