LUBBOCK, Texas — A driver suffered “moderate to serious injuries” after a crash near FM 1585 and US 62 on Monday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said a car turned onto the highway in front of a cement truck. The vehicles collided in the intersection and the car crashed into a box truck before it stopped, according to DPS.

The driver of the car was taken to Covenant Medical Center. DPS said the two other drivers were not hurt.