Boy scout and troop work over 300 hours making desks for virtual learners

LUBBOCK, Texas — One local Boy Scout and members of his troop have spent hundreds of hours making desks for virtual learners.

Nolan Maple, Boy Scout for troop 157, is leading the project that will give 24 virtual learner students at Lubbock Independent School District desks. Nolan said it is part of his final project to help him become an Eagle Scout.

He said he and his team have collectively worked over 300 hours in the past few weeks to construct the desks.

Nolan said he drew from his personal experience when he and his peers switched to virtual learning at the start of the pandemic.

“I figured if I was having that problem, then other people were having that problem too,” he said. “I feel like it’s easier for your mental state when you have a clean area and a set area where [you can work].”

John Maple, Nolan’s father, said they found a design template for the desks online that would be efficient and simple enough for Nolan and his peers to complete.

“I saw a lot of the students that were working with us really get excited about this because it was filing a need that almost all of them can relate to,” said John.

Nolan said he did not anticipate the amount of planning that would go into executing such a project but that he has adapted and hopes students who receive the desks will feel appreciated and remain hopeful.

“There is insight somewhere,” he said as a message for students, “just because we are accommodating for the circumstances now doesn’t mean that it will always be set like this.”