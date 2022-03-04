LUBBOCK, Texas — The boyfriend of a Heart of Lubbock Neighborhood shooting victim tried to convince police that someone else murdered Monica Rubio, 29. Police didn’t buy it, and he went to jail.

An arrest warrant Friday morning provided new information on the murder in the 1900 block of 22nd Street. Police responded to a shots-fired call Thursday during the noon hour. Rubio was taken to University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

“Montelongo was located on scene and identified as Monica Rubio’s boyfriend,” the warrant said.

“Montelongo was interviewed and claimed he was in his trailer when he heard Monica Rubio yelling his name. … Montelongo claimed he was not aware that Monica Rubio was at his residence,” the warrant said.

“Montelongo went outside and observed Monica Rubio and another male standing near … Montelongo’s trailer,” the warrant also said. “Montelongo claimed the male pulled a firearm and shot … Rubio. The male then fled westbound on 22nd Street.”

Montelongo claimed he picked up Rubio and took her inside the trailer, then noticed she was bleeding and carried her back outside. He denied shooting her.

A detective asked permission to search the trailer.

The detective found a bullet with “numerous hairs lodged into … Montelongo’s pillow on the bed.” The detective also found blood evidence that did not match Montelongo’s story. Another investigator reviewed surveillance video from the area and found no evidence someone running away from the shooting scene.

“Based on [the detective’s] … observations and evidence located, it is not possible for Monica Rubio to have been shot outside the trailer,” the warrant said. “No evidence was located to substantiate Isaiah Montelongo’s claims.”

Montelongo was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.