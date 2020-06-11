Boys & Girls Club of Lubbock adopts new protocols following COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Boys & Girls Club of Lubbock opened up for summer camp June 1 with new protocols following the threat of COVID-19.

Tim Vermillion, the Executive Director at Boys and Girls Club of Lubbock, said all children attending the facilities are required to answer a series of questions and get their temperatures checked three times throughout the day.

“We try to make sure that we are following proper guiltiness from the [Centers for Disease Control], the state, the health department here in Lubbock and doing the things we need to do to make sure that everybody stays safe,” he said.

In addition, children are required to wear facemasks and bring their own water bottles, since water fountains are not allowed to be used.

Amy Cox, Unit Director at the organization said all the new protocol has brought forth a different summer experience.

“First of all, for our summer camp especially, in the past we have gone swimming and we’ve gone on field trips every week,” she said. “And that’s a huge selling point for us, and all of that was taken away.”

She said enrollment is also down due to new group guidelines.

“We’re doing the one to ten staff to child ratio,” she said “We can’t take 160 kids like we have in the past.”

Stephanie Hunter, a parent to a child who attends the Boys & Girls Club of Lubbock, said her son Hunter had a difficult time not being around friends due to the pandemic. She said she’s glad her son was able to come back for summer camp.

“I’ve been very impressed with the way that they are taking precautions to keep them self but still giving them an outlet for their extra energy that they’ve built up during the quarantine,” she said.