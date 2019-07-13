Boys & Girls Club of Lubbock to host 79th Birthday Celebration on July 16

1  of  2
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Boys & Girls Club of Lubbock:

The Boys & Girls Club of Lubbock will hold a 79th Birthday Celebration on Tuesday, July 16th at the John Wilson Boys & Girls Club located at 3221 59th Street.

The event will begin at 4:30 PM and go to 5:30 PM with birthday cake, ice cream and punch for everyone at the club.

A ceremony will begin at 4:30 PM with former Club Alumni speaking about the history of the Clubs.

We have several different eras that will be represented over the past 79 years so it should be interesting. The speakers will be former Mayor Alan Henry and Alumni Hall of Fame member – Original Boys Club on 23rd & Avenue K, 2018 Youth of the Year Cameron James who currently attends St. John’s University – Ted Phea Club, and David Leake an Alumni Hall of Fame Member – Optimist Club.

This event is open to the public and we encourage everyone to come help us celebrate this milestone.

