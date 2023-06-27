LUBBOCK, Texas — The Boys & Girls Club of Lubbock announced it will celebrate its 83rd anniversary on July 15 at Duran Park. The event will be from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

According to the release, the ceremony will begin at 12:00 p.m. and a former club alumni will speak about the history of the clubs.

Additionally, food will be provided for the attendees and the event will also have games and a jumper at the park.

The event will be opened to the public and the organization encourages “everyone to come… have some fellowship and help us celebrate this historic milestone.”