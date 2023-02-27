LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, March 7, the Lubbock Boys & Girls Club will host its 27th Annual Outback Steak Dinner at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Banquet Hall at 6:30 p.m., according to a press release from the organization.

The event will benefit Boys & Girls Club, and for many members, it will be the first time they will have had a steak dinner, the organization added.

According to the press release, 125 members will be brought to attend the dinner and Boys & Girls Club children will sit at the sponsor tables, so they can tell the adults what they like to do at their Club.

Awards will be presented for the following accomplishments:

2023 Youth of the Year – Mariah Rodriguez, Lubbock High School student and member of the Talkington Boys & Girls Club. Rodriguez will be presented with a $5,000 scholarship from South Plains Electric Coop.

2023 Jr. Youth of the Year overall winner – Jayda Garcia, from the Optimist Boys & Girls Club.

Champion For Youth Award – Tom & Antoinette Baker.

Guest speakers will be former Red Raider Running Back Byron Hanspard and Houston Texans Defensive Back Jonathan Owen, the press release said. A live auction with autographed memorabilia as well as a silent auction will be held.

Ticket prices are $50 for individuals or $600.00 for 6 seats at a Corporate Table.

For more information, contact the Boys & Girls Club Administrative Office at 806-792-2880 or visit bgclubbock.org.