LUBBOCK, Texas— On Monday, a Boy Scout completed his Eagle Scout Project by presenting a memorial garden to the Lubbock VFW Post 2466.

“Hearing the stories of losing their elder veterans during COVID without being able to properly mourn, the Boy Scout elected to create a memorial garden,” Lubbock VFW Post 2466 said. “A garden where veterans can meditate on the friends they`ve lost and share stories of them in an effort to keep them present in their lives.”

Jessie Hatchett, Korean War veteran, is noted as one of the strongest promoters for the memorial garden. Hatchett, who serves as a chaplain, is tasked with assisting ill veterans or providing support for those experiencing PTSD.

The memorial garden was presented at the VFW Post, 501 East County Road 7300 (east of 114th Street and Tahoka Highway).