Brain Injury Awareness Month – Team Luke Hope for Minds 3-3-3 Campaign

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

Mayor Dan Pope joins Tim Siegel in reminding the public that March 3 is Team Luke Hope for Minds 3-3-3 Day. Team Luke Hope for Minds is announcing its 3-3-3 Campaign as March is Brain Injury Awareness month. On March 3, Team Luke Hope for Minds asks everyone in Lubbock to wear green, which is the color for brain injury awareness, and visit the Team Luke website, https://www.teamlukehopeforminds.org/ to donate, or to help spread awareness about the organization.

Team Luke joins with this cause to focus public attention on providing education, information, and support for families and individuals who are dealing with a brain injury. Please go to website for more information.

