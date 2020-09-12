Braum’s opening 5th Lubbock store across from Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Braum’s:

It’s a glorious month for football and burgers! Not only do the Red Raiders host the first football game of their season Saturday, but if you plan to be on campus next week, you’ll also be able to enjoy Braum’s new Sweet ‘n Spicy Gouda Burger at Braum’s!

This store is located right across from campus at 905 University Avenue. Visitors can enjoy lunch, dinner, and sweet treats like hand-dipped ice cream sundaes, shakes, and frozen yogurt cones at this store. The hours will be 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. daily to accommodate later foot traffic in the area.

The new location is just over 4,800 feet inside, with seating for about 80 guests inside and 20 outside. There is also a drive-thru for to-go orders; a Fresh Market stocked with Braum’s very own dairy products like milk, butter, ice cream, and even baked goods made daily at the Braum’s bakery.



“Our location on campus is unlike any other location that we have,” said Drew Braum, President, and CEO of the company. “Some upgrades include digital menu boards, and we have even shifted our open hours to run later so that we can serve people that may be out on campus later in the evening. The energy is great around the store already, and we cannot wait to open.”

Braum’s entire operation in Tuttle, Oklahoma is where they raise and milk their dairy cows, bake their own bread, cookies, ice cream cones, cinnamon rolls, and holiday treats. They even run their own distribution from their warehouse, where everything is stored. Quality and freshness are a top priority for Braum’s, which is why each store gets a truck with fresh food every other day. The company is completely vertically integrated from the ground up.



The next location will open in Levelland, possibly in December or January, and the last store will be at 122nd and Quaker in Lubbock and should open sometime next spring.



The newest location brings the total of Braum’s stores in operation to 288. All stores are located in a five-state area: Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Missouri, and Arkansas.

Braum’s features an old-fashioned ice cream fountain along with a grill area for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. This new store also has a large Fresh Market area with more than 100 fresh meats, fruits, vegetables, and fresh-from-the-farm dairy products.

About Braum’s

Bill and Mary Braum opened their first Braum’s store in 1968. The company is still family-owned and operated. For more information about Braum’s, go to www.braums.com.

(News release from Braum’s)