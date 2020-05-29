Braum’s to open in Lubbock on June 2

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock citizens will get a new option for ice cream and hamburgers on June 2 when Braum’s will open its first location in the Hub City.

The restaurant will be located at 7910 Milwaukee Avenue, spanning nearly 6,000 square feet, with space to sit about 80 customers. It will also have double drive-thru windows.

This location will not be the only Braum’s to open in the South Plains in the summer of 2020, as another location will open in Wolfforth later in June, and the third Braum’s will open on 8217 University Avenue in July.

Read the full press release from Braum’s below:

Lubbock, Texas – The wait is finally over! Lubbock residents will be able to get their favorite Braum’s ice cream & burgers starting Tuesday, June 2.

The first Lubbock store located at 7910 Milwaukee Avenue will open its doors at 6 a.m. next Tuesday to welcome eager Braum’s fans that have been patiently waiting for the doors to open.

The new location features a very sleek and modern design with nearly 6,000 square feet inside with seating for about 80 guests, and double drive-through windows.

“We are excited to be in Lubbock finally and cannot wait to be up and running,” said Drew Braum, President, and CEO of the company.

The dates for the ribbon cutting and Grand Opening Celebration Week will be released soon, but are on hold for now to observe social distancing at the stores.

A second Braum’s location will open nearby in Wolfforth in June, followed by the third location at 8217 University Avenue in Lubbock in July.

The newest location brings the total of Braum’s stores in operation to 283. All stores are located in a five-state area: Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Missouri, and Arkansas.

Braum’s features an old-fashioned ice cream fountain along with a grill area for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. This new store also has a large Fresh Market area with more than 100 fresh meats, fruits, vegetables, and fresh-from-the-farm dairy products.