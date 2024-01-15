LUBBOCK, Texas — Brayden Rose announced his candidacy for Lubbock City Council District 4 on Monday and invited the community to attend his official campaign announcement event, according to a press release. The event will be on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 10:30 a.m. at the Lubbock Citizen’s Tower.

At the event, Lubbock residents can connect with Rose, ask questions and show their support for him.

The press release stated Rose’s candidacy represents a commitment to promoting collaboration, transparency and effective representation within the city council.

Rose, a Lubbock native, attended Frenship ISD and graduated from the Rawls College of Business at Texas Tech. Rose helps operate his family business at the McGavock Auto Group and enjoys flying in his spare time as he is also a private pilot.

For more information about Rose’s campaign, visit the link here.