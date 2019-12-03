Breakfast with Santa Extravaganza at the South Plains Mall on Dec. 7

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from South Plains Mall:

South Plains Mall invites you & your little elves to come and enjoy Breakfast with Santa Extravaganza Saturday, December 7 at 8:30 am!

Join us for a FREE Breakfast with Santa this Saturday in Grand Court! Breakfast is first come, first serve with pancakes, fruit and milk with the Big Guy! Breakfast is provided by Gandy’s Dairy Pure, The Cheesecake Factory and Chick fil A.

During breakfast Premiere Cinema is providing ornament decorating, coloring and silly photos courtesy of Character Selfies, while the Santa is available for visits, wishes and photos!

Families can purchase a Golden Ticket* for just $10 + tax to enjoy a ride on the Adventure Time Express to Premiere Cinema and watch a special

screening of either Frozen II or the holiday classic, Polar Express! A portion of the proceeds from each ticket benefits the Children’s Home of Lubbock.

*Golden tickets can be purchased now at pccmovies.com or in Grand Court on Saturday.

